Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after purchasing an additional 274,244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $138.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.78 and its 200 day moving average is $140.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

