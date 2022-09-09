Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.75 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.62.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

