Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 2,035 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $973,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $121.71 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $223.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.53.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

