Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,106.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 40,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $489.73 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $497.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

