Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 140,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

