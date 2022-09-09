Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,829 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $43.33 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $52.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $44.66.

