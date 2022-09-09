Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 3,339 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 541,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 493,751 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 755,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 397,432 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,368,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,310,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,984,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.21 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23.

