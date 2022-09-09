Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$6.56 on Friday. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$4.99 and a 1-year high of C$11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$588.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -38.93%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

