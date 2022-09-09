Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Gap Up to $16.60

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $16.98. Enhabit shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 5,203 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EHAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Enhabit Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enhabit

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

In other news, Director Charles M. Elson acquired 3,700 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at $299,034.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles M. Elson purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,034.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 46,942 shares of company stock worth $645,314.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHAB. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit during the second quarter worth $230,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit during the second quarter worth $379,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enhabit during the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Enhabit during the second quarter worth $3,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

