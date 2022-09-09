Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Gap Up to $16.60

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $16.98. Enhabit shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 5,203 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on EHAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.
Enhabit Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.14.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHAB. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit during the second quarter worth $230,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit during the second quarter worth $379,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enhabit during the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Enhabit during the second quarter worth $3,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
