Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches Market Cap of $544.70 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00002595 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $544.70 million and approximately $66.41 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004764 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00037035 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,946.04 or 0.99791314 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002436 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00038076 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin.
Enjin Coin Coin Trading
