Enjin Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $60.04 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $545.58 million and $60.04 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002560 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036433 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.87 or 0.99837811 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036534 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
ENJ is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
