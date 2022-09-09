Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $328.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $328.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $317.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,853 shares of company stock worth $22,989,319 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

