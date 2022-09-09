Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $309.64

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $309.64 and last traded at $309.23, with a volume of 41777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $292.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,853 shares of company stock valued at $22,989,319 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.