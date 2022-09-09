EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 115.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $118.31 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.07 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

