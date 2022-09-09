Epic Cash (EPIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.58 Million

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Epic Cash has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Epic Cash has a market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $3,980.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002702 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,261.07 or 0.99860853 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036657 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,913,504 coins. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Epic Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a novel software implementation of the original Bitcoin Standard, updated to the most recent technologies.Epic Cash is Howey compliant, designed to attain a score of “1” by the Crypto Rating Council. Epic Cash is 100% proof-of-work mined, with no special nodes.With a hard limit on supply, Epic Cash, like BTC, is expected to function as a store of value.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.