EPIK Prime (EPIK) Market Cap Tops $5.52 Million

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EPIK Prime has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. EPIK Prime has a total market cap of $5.52 million and $239,378.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EPIK Prime Coin Profile

EPIK Prime (CRYPTO:EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,506,867 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EPIK Prime

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EPIK Prime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EPIK Prime using one of the exchanges listed above.

