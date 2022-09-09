EPIK Prime (EPIK) Market Cap Tops $5.52 Million

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EPIK Prime has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. EPIK Prime has a total market cap of $5.52 million and $239,378.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,368.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004797 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020596 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00061587 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00069605 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005514 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00077318 BTC.
EPIK Prime Coin Profile
EPIK Prime (CRYPTO:EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,506,867 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EPIK Prime
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EPIK Prime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EPIK Prime using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for EPIK Prime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EPIK Prime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.