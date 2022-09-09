EpiK Protocol Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $260,375.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2020. EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol. EpiK Protocol’s official website is www.epik-protocol.io.

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “EpiK Protocol envisions building a decentralized KG using blockchain technology to expand the horizons of today's AI technology, tapping on the decentralized storage technology which originated from Filecoin, uniquely designed Token Economy which ensures fair incentives, Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO ) to ensure trusted governance, and Decentralized Financial Technology (DeFi) for reliable financial capabilities. Thus, creating a trusted, multi-party collaboration platform where all trusted contributors are rewarded fairly.”

