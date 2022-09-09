EQIFI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $352,521.00 (EQX)

EQIFI (EQX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. EQIFI has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $352,521.00 worth of EQIFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EQIFI coin can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EQIFI has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,273.66 or 0.99694193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036319 BTC.

EQIFI Profile

EQIFI (CRYPTO:EQX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 6th, 2021. EQIFI’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,520,012 coins. EQIFI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EQIFI is https://reddit.com/r/EQIFI. EQIFI’s official website is www.eqifi.com.

Buying and Selling EQIFI

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by a licensed & regulated global digital bank, EQIFI is designed to act as a seamless bridge to Decentralized Finance.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EQIFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EQIFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EQIFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

