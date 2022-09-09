Equilibria Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,874.00 (XEQ)

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Equilibria coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges. Equilibria has a market cap of $3.63 million and $25,874.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Equilibria has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001777 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Equilibria Coin Profile
XEQ is a coin. Equilibria’s total supply is 55,695,416 coins. Equilibria’s official Twitter account is @EquilibriaCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Equilibria’s official message board is medium.com/@projecttriton/new-journey-the-sao-stablecoin-da6f9119a410. The Reddit community for Equilibria is https://reddit.com/r/EquilibriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Equilibria is equilibria.network.
Equilibria Coin Trading
