Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $650.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $667.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $687.76. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $878.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,431 shares of company stock worth $3,149,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

