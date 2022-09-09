Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold by 340.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQX stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

