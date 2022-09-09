Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) & HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) Financial Contrast

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of HG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Equity Commonwealth and HG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 1 0 0 0 1.00 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Equity Commonwealth currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.54%. Given Equity Commonwealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equity Commonwealth is more favorable than HG.

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and HG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $58.00 million 50.88 -$16.40 million ($0.07) -378.95 HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A

HG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equity Commonwealth.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth -0.40% -0.01% -0.01% HG N/A -1.04% -1.03%

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

