Era Swap Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (ES)

Era Swap (ES) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $40,172.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Era Swap has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Era Swap

Era Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec.

Era Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

