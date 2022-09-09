Ergo One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.94 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $4.84 or 0.00022741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $283.91 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,290.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.33 or 0.08150629 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00185183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00289454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.16 or 0.00756969 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.00626987 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000974 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 58,638,426 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org/en. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

