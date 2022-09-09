ERn Financial LLC Acquires 76 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after buying an additional 685,478 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,170,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $153.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.13 and its 200 day moving average is $164.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

