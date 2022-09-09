ERn Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $367.06 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.56 and a 200-day moving average of $367.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

