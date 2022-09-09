ERn Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ERn Financial LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE MO opened at $45.15 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

