ERn Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 64,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.