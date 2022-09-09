ERn Financial LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 51,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $136.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $370.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.31.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

