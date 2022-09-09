ERn Financial LLC Invests $203,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $187.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

