ERn Financial LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $230.34 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

