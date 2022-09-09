ERn Financial LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,597,000 after buying an additional 340,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after buying an additional 386,399 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,951,000 after buying an additional 519,399 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $103.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.