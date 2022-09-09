ERn Financial LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,713,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BLK stock opened at $691.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $666.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $671.81. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

