ERn Financial LLC Purchases 232 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,443,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.83.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $145.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average is $142.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

