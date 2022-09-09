ERn Financial LLC Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ERn Financial LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 163,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1 %

PM opened at $95.62 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

