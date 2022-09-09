Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) PT Lowered to €34.00

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €38.00 ($38.78) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

EBKDY opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.41. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

