Essentia Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (ESS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. Essentia has a market capitalization of $601,346.27 and approximately $21,722.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Essentia has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004764 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00037035 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,946.04 or 0.99791314 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002436 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00038076 BTC.
Essentia Coin Profile
ESS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,428,668,414 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one.
Essentia Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.
