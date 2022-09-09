EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target Cut to €185.00

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €195.00 ($198.98) to €185.00 ($188.78) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €173.00 ($176.53) to €167.00 ($170.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.39. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $110.11.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

