Ethereum Classic Trading 20.6% Higher This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $38.96 or 0.00182843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,307.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,725.25 or 0.08096830 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024131 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00286269 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.45 or 0.00738947 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00617400 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000957 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00260889 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,781,972 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is www.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
