Ethereum Gold Project Achieves Market Cap of $120,638.98 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $120,638.98 and $40.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,273.66 or 0.99694193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036319 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,048,943 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars.

