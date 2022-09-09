Etherparty Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,204.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (FUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $270,878.93 and approximately $21,204.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,274.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00061759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00070163 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005572 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00078361 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

