Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from €45.00 ($45.92) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. HSBC lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €29.00 ($29.59) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

Shares of CUYTY stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $14.26.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

