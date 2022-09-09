EvenCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,975.63 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $15,975.63 and $86,120.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00232509 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000681 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

