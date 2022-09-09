Evercore ISI Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $54.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.44.
Chewy Stock Up 4.0 %
Chewy stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $80.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,525 shares of company stock worth $21,341,163 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
