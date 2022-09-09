Everest Reaches Market Cap of $8.18 Million (ID)

Everest (ID) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Everest has a total market capitalization of $8.18 million and $75,293.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everest has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,899.80 or 0.99601269 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037909 BTC.

About Everest

Everest is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg. Everest’s official website is www.everest.org.

Buying and Selling Everest

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights.”

