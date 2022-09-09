Everex Price Tops $0.0122 (EVX)

Everex (EVX) traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Everex has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One Everex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Everex has a total market capitalization of $276,483.93 and approximately $2,903.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everex Profile

Everex is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everex

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world.Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet.Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

