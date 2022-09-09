Everipedia Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.60 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $58.57 million and $4.60 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00037051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,033.99 or 0.99916198 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00037423 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia (CRYPTO:IQ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

