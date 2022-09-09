Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,226,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.01% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $57,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

