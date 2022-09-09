Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at National Bank Financial

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EIFZF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

