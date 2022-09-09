Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EIFZF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Exchange Income in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.75.

OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

